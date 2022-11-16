James “Jim” Potter

James (Jim) H. Potter, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, November 7.

Jim and his wife, Pat, relocated from Southern California to Tennessee five years ago to build their retirement home in Sequatchie County where they made lasting friendships within their community.

Jim is survived by his wife; Pat; children, Brenda Potter (John), Shann Lanning, Brett Potter, Bryan Potter (Sherrie), Daniel Potter, Starr Potter Ginn (Tony) and James Matthew Potter (Monica); his mother, Patricia M. Potter; and his grandchildren, Hollie Hoover, Chase Weiss, Hunter Weiss, Bryce Potter, Caydn Potter, Hoku Ginn, and Lake Ginn.

Jim enjoyed a successful career in the television industry where he was widely known and respected. He will be remembered for his calm demeanor, his great sense of humor and his colorful Hawaiian shirts. Jim will be missed by many, but none more than his family who treasured him.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.