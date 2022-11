By Michael O’Hagan

More than 100 peopled filled Chattanooga’s Walden Club to capacity Tuesday evening to honor longtime Circuit Court judges Thomas W. “Rusty” Graham and Curtis J. Smith.

Both men retired earlier this year after decades on the bench. Each served the 12th Judicial District of Tennessee, comprised of Bledsoe, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties.

