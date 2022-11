Doyle Teague

Doyle Engile Teague, 81, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away November 5, 2022 at Hospice Care Center of Chattanooga.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Teague; infant daughters, Betsy and Betty Teague; father, Jess Teague; mother, Gertrude Teague; sisters, Mae Smith, Betty Henderson, Bea Stewart, Barbara Hyder, and Juanita Wilson.

He is survived by his two sons, Rodney (Trisha) Teague, and Lynn Teague; Janice Summers; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Teague, Tyler (Taylor Bolton) Teague, and Owen Teague; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Benton Teague, Dallas Teague, and Ayvalee Davis; sister, Virginia Massengale; and brother, Larry Teague.

No visitation or services were held.

