Veterans Day activities planned

Sequatchie County residents have the opportunity to show their appreciation for area Veterans with events planned November 11, Veterans Day, and one day prior.

On November 11, the annual Veterans Day Parade begins at the Sequatchie County Courthouse at 10:00 a.m. The parade continues south on Rankin Avenue then to State Route 28 at the Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park, where ceremonies are being held beginning at 11:00 a.m.

For more see the November 3 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.