Lorraine Gagne Stockman, 95, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her residence.

Lorraine was known for her crocheting and donated many blankets to Veterans, Parkridge East Hospital’s NICU department, and Chattanooga Foster Children’s Center, as well as donating her winning Yo-Yo blanket to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network’s Hee Haw event. She proudly won first place and best of show in the Sequatchie County Fair at the age of 92 with her Yo-Yo blanket. She was an active member of the Dunlap Senior Citizens Center where she enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.

Lorraine had a great sense of humor, she was always happy, always smiling, always helpful to everyone she met as she was a people person and loved everyone. Lorraine was also known for her fiery personality and can-do spirit. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Stockman; parents, Aschille and Leita Drapeau Gagne; son, Lee Edward Stockman; brothers, Pete and Bob Gagne; sister, Anita Sita; and sister-in-law, Faye Gagne.

She is survived by her children, Leita (John) Arena, Pamela (David) Nason, Larry Stockman and Renee Stockman; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

No visitation or services were held, as it was Lorraine’s wish to be cremated.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.