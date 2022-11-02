Edward “Eddie” Labron Meroney, 71, of Hixson, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 at the hospital with his two daughters by his side. He was simply known as “Eddie” to everyone.

Eddie was born in Chattanooga on May 12, 1951 to James and Mary Freeman Meroney. He was retired but worked mostly at convenience stores around the Chattanooga area for many years.

Eddie was known for his charm and humor. He was a man of many words with so many creative stories to tell. His stories were filled with laughter, twists and turns that would keep you on your toes. He enjoyed watching superhero movies, fishing, listening to music and being with his family. Eddie was an unforgettable soul who was full of life and always left an everlasting impact on anyone he met and he never met a stranger. He had a very upbeat can-do positive attitude that will be missed tremendously. He was loved by so many people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Freeman Meroney; and his beloved sister, Brenda.

He is survived by his two loving daughters, Samantha Meroney and Mary Meroney of Hixson and son-in-law Richard Diaz; son, Bobby Stewart, Jr. of Daytona Beach and daughter-in-law Lisa Stewart; oldest son, Tim Meroney of Hixson; sister, Karen of Harrison; brother, Tommy of Hixson; two half-sisters, Jean Doyal and Lynda Roberts, both of Chattanooga; six grandchildren, Katie, Sadie, Tyler, Sieara, Hannah and Isaac; several nieces and nephews; and his two cats whom he loved dearly, Luna and Bailey.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.