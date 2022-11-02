Bobbye “Sandy” Sanders

Bobbye J. “Sandy” Sanders, 89, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Marks, Mississippi.

Ltc. Sanders was proud to have served 22 years for her country, first for four years in the Women’s Army Corp. and 18 years in the Army Nurse Corp. Eight of these years were served overseas in Italy, Korea, Iran and Vietnam during the Tet offensive of 1968. She was awarded numerous awards and decorations, having been awarded the Legion of Merit upon her retirement in 1981.

Ltc. Sanders lived in Sequatchie County, Tennessee for 14 years and was employed for nine years by NHC in Dunlap, serving as director of nursing for seven years. She loved Dunlap, the Sequatchie Valley and all its people. Following her retirement from NHC, caring for her home and its surroundings was too much for her physically. She moved to Rhode Island with an old Army friend.

Old Soldiers never die, they just fade away.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. Sanders and Mary Frances Henderson; brothers, Hal Sanders, Tommy Sanders, and Chuck Sanders; and sisters, Agnes Sides, Norma Bennett, and Elizabeth O’Braint.

She is survived by her two daughters, Theresa Elmore and Maria Gardino, both of Jackson, Tennessee; her beloved granddaughter, Misty Rowland, Dunlap; brothers, Herman Sanders of Prior, Arizona, Doc Sanders of Paris, Tennessee, and Paul Sanders of Knoxville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 1 at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery. No visitation was held.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.