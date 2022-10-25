Graduation rate remains a concern

Recent data released by the Tennessee Department of Education indicated Sequatchie County High School’s graduation rate is still lower than other area systems and lower than the state average. Educators discussed several methods being used to improve the rate during the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting October 17.

Secondary Curriculum Supervisor Marsha Talley said extensive study of rates of each class over the last seven years, including subsets such as economically disadvantaged and ethnic groups, has been taking place.

“Our graduation rate for 2022 was 84.3 percent,” she explained. “The state rate was 89.3 percent.”

For more see the October 27 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.