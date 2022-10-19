Ricky Joe “Abe” Henry, Sr., 65, of Whitwell, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Parkridge West Hospital. Ricky worked as a coal miner all his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Betty Jo Barnett Henry; and grandfather, Clay Henry.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Henry; children, Ricky (Stephanie) Henry, Jr., Scarlett Henry and Jona Henry; sister, Deb (Anthony) Davis; grandchildren, Angel, Archer, Addison, Ryan, Gabe, Pasha and Landon Henry; along with one great-grandchild.

