Our dear Mother, Janie Louise Coffelt Estill, sadly passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 87.

Janie was born in Sewanee, Tennessee on May 24, 1935 to the parents of Frank and Viola McBee Coffelt. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She loved God and her family and her little dog Katie. She loved cooking, canning, gardening and quilt-ing. She welcomed anyone into her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Viola McBee Coffelt; husband, Jesse Walter Estill, Jr.; children, Helen Estill, Walter M. Estill, and Betty Estill Arwood; grandson, Billy Buffington; son-in-law, Randy Griffith; and sisters, Wilma Jo Poole and Judy Salzar.

Janie is survived by her children, Rita Frisbee, Suzanne (Buddy) Ewton, Clifford Estill, Jesse H. Estill, Henry Estill, and Mary (Steve) Johnson; son-in-law, Joel Arwood; sister, Frankie Coffelt of Signal Mountain; brothers, Amos (Barbara) Coffelt, Andy (Rosie) Coffelt, David (Rhonda) Coffelt and Billy Coffelt of Nashville; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 1 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Stacy Seals officiating. Burial followed in Fairmont Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.