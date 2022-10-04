Claude “Bones” McDaniel, 61, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday morning September 25, 2022 at the Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga. He loved his grandchildren and music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Bertha McDaniel; sister, Deborah McDaniel; and brother, Waymon McDaniel.

He is survived by his three daughters, Beth (Caleb) Kearns, Dunlap, Jessica (John) McDaniel-Reagan, Pikeville, and Nikki Seifried, Dunlap; seven grandchildren, Braylee, Shelby, Kynlea, Dominic, Casandra, Jordan and Bristol; six step-grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte (Clifford) Dishman, Lucy Whitmire and Mary Richardson, all of Dunlap; two brothers, Raymond (Vinnie) McDaniel, Dunlap and Jerry (Melissa) McDaniel, Whitwell; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 29 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in the Thans Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.