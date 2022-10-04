Austin Ryan Moffitt, 18 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 along with his beloved girlfriend, Alexis McCann in a car accident.

He attended Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church. Austin was a 2022 graduate of SCHS where he was a member of the football team for four years. He loved fishing, hunting and was a huge Tennessee Volunteer fan. Austin was a true Momma’s boy.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Minnie and James Moffitt.

Austin is survived by his loving parents, Calvin and Christy Smith Moffitt; siblings, Lauren, Caleb and Addison; grandparents, Ronnie and Teresa Smith; aunts and uncles, Jason (Beth) Smith, Nathan Smith, Laura Smith, Robin (Terry) Hudson and Scotty (JJ) Moffitt; special great-aunt and uncle, Linda (Dexter) Burgess; special cousins, June and Ronnie Elliott along with several cousins and many, many friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church with Bro. Santiago Shol and Scotty Moffitt officiating. Burial followed in Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Family received friends Tuesday and until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral procession left at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday from the funeral home enroute to the church.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.