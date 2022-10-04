Alexis Cheyenne McCann, 19, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Erlanger Hospital.

She was of the Baptist faith. She was a 2021 graduate of Sequatchie County High School and was attending Chattanooga State working to receive a degree in nursing. Alexis worked at NHC Healthcare in Dunlap. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her boyfriend Austin Moffitt. She was also a TN Vols fan.

She was preceded in death by her beloved boyfriend, Austin Ryan Moffitt; grandfather, Harold Pursley; great-grandfather, Herman Brock; step-grandmother, Mary Hazel Smith.

She is survived by her parents, Regina and Kim Smith; sister, Stephanie McCann; step-sister, Hannah Smith, all of Dunlap and step-sister, Kimberly (JJ) Griffith, Warner Robins, Georgia; step-brother, Hadyn Smith, Dunlap; grandmother, Flossie Pursley, Dunlap; great-aunt who was like a second grandmother, Martha Triplett, Rossville, Georgia; uncle, Tracy (Jeanette) Pursley, Dunlap; aunt, Michelle (Allen) Green, Soddy Daisy; several cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chris Lewis officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.