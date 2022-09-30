Teens pass away in intersection wreck

Driver Austin Moffitt, 18, and passenger Alexis C. McCann, 19, both of Dunlap, passed away in a September 29 wreck at the Highway 28 and John Burch Road intersection, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported. THP stated Moffitt was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot and pulled into the path of a southbound Freightliner, driven by Jeffrey D. Miller, 62, of Elkmont, Alabama. Miller was not injured, THP reported.

