Steve Thomas Bowman of Dunlap, Tennessee born August 26, 1950, was called home to be with Jesus on September 1, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Dora Bowman; wife, Dean Bowman; brothers, Edd and Johnny Bowman; and sisters, Barbara Covington, Carolyn McCary and Janet Dawson.

Steve is survived by his brother, Bill Bowman; daughters, Tammy Bowman of Spencer, Stephenie Bowman (Mike) Carroll, Pam Tanner (Bruce Walker), and Terry (Charles) Bryant; sons, Ricky McCallie and Kenneth (JoJo) McCallie; grandchildren, Harley Allison, Heather Spencer, Tiffany, Stephanie, Katie and Tristen Carroll, Jeremy Jones, Melissa Tatum, Katie Appleton, Chris McCallie, Brittany Smith, Jamie Webb, and Dava Gomez; 27 great-grandchildren; niece, Janice (Punkin) Jeffers; and nephews, Billy Ray Bowman, Kelly Bowman, Michael Dawson, Robbie Dawson, Gary Bowman and Eddy Bow-man.

Steve loved to go fishing, especially with his late wife, Dean. He bragged about all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Rest peacefully, Daddy, you are greatly cherished and missed. We all love you dearly.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 8 in Steve’s home state of Tennessee at Steve and Dean’s home church, Redhill Community Church, 2906 Old Dunlap Road, Whitwell, Tennessee 37397.

A celebration of life was also held in Bakersfield, California on September 24.