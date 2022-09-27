Nichole Marie Beckwith Pennick, 52 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She attended Lewis Chapel Church of God.

Nichole was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother

She is survived by her husband, Jefferie Pennick; mother, Judy Beckwith; children, Jefferie Pennick, Christopher Beckwith, Ashley Harper, Ryan Harper; step-daughter, Shannon Pennick; sisters, Chrissy Beckwith, Denise (Matt) Showalter, Natasha (Adam) Disinger; mother-in-law, Terri Stillwell; grandmother-in-law, Rose Sudol; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Waymon) Ledford; brothers-in-law, Frank Asci and Joey Sudol; grandchildren, Ava, August, Orland, Zander, Mackenzie and Paige along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 1, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Family will receive friends from noon until 2:00 p.m.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.

Her Journey’s Just Begun

Don’t think of her as gone away-

Her journey has just begun

Life holds many facets

The Earth is only one

Just think of her as resting

From the sorrows and the tears

In a place of warmth and comfort

Where there are no days and years

Think how she must be wishing

That we could know today

How nothing but our sadness

can really pass away

And think of her as living

In the hearts of those she touched

For nothing loved is ever lost-

And she was loved so much.