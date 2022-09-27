Nichole Marie Beckwith Pennick
Nichole Marie Beckwith Pennick, 52 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
She attended Lewis Chapel Church of God.
Nichole was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother
She is survived by her husband, Jefferie Pennick; mother, Judy Beckwith; children, Jefferie Pennick, Christopher Beckwith, Ashley Harper, Ryan Harper; step-daughter, Shannon Pennick; sisters, Chrissy Beckwith, Denise (Matt) Showalter, Natasha (Adam) Disinger; mother-in-law, Terri Stillwell; grandmother-in-law, Rose Sudol; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Waymon) Ledford; brothers-in-law, Frank Asci and Joey Sudol; grandchildren, Ava, August, Orland, Zander, Mackenzie and Paige along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 1, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Family will receive friends from noon until 2:00 p.m.
Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.
Her Journey’s Just Begun
Don’t think of her as gone away-
Her journey has just begun
Life holds many facets
The Earth is only one
Just think of her as resting
From the sorrows and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days and years
Think how she must be wishing
That we could know today
How nothing but our sadness
can really pass away
And think of her as living
In the hearts of those she touched
For nothing loved is ever lost-
And she was loved so much.