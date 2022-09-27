Mary Alice Trussell Scott, 88, of Pikeville, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newt and Grace Trussell; husband, Charles H. Scott, Sr.; son, Charles H. Scott, Jr.; sister, Sallie Trussell; and three brothers, Buck, Bill and John Trussell.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina (Larry) Wolfe of Dunlap; three grandchildren, Michael (Kay) Scott of Hermitage, Emily (Johnny) Whitehead of Chapel Hill, and Robin (Paul) Holland of Dunlap; four great-grandchildren, Kevin Scott of Hermitage, Nevaeh Holland of Dayton, and Bret and Macie Holland of Dunlap; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Scott of Hermitage.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 25, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe and Bro. Albert Roberts officiating. Burial was in Iron Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.