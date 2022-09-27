Lois Ann Yancey Endicott, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lois was a member of Whit-well Church of God and the Prime Timers Seniors Group. She retired from Tuscarora in Marion, Ohio and moved to Dunlap in 1998. She was a woman of great faith and loved her Lord, family, and eve-ryone she met. Her desire for her family and everyone was “to always keep your eyes on Jesus and his finished work on Calvary, for there everything you will ever need has been bought and paid for.”

She was preceded in death by her son, Donald R. Endicott; brothers, Jimmy, Freddie, and Jerry Yancey; parents, Walter Lee Yancey and Grace Yancey Hubbard.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Endicott; daughter, Rhia (Clint) Huth; son, Ken-neth (Bobbyetta) Endicott, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Christa Endicott, Kyle Huth, Taylor Huth, and Madison Huth; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 24 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sequat-chie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Gideons International.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.