Howard Donald Farley, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home on Cagle Mountain. He was a member of the United Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Pauline Swanger Farley; brothers, Eugene (Grace) Farley and David (Velma) Farley; sisters, Louise (Milburn) Wright, Helen Bowman, Bobbie Ruth Farley and Lois Tucker.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Ann Elliott Farley; children, Sherry (Gary) Hobbs, Wayne Farley, Marty Farley, Tammy (Randy) Bowman; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a great-great grandchild expected in January; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 27 at McGlothen Cemetery with Pastor Rick Beam officiating.

Blake Bowman, Cade Moffitt, Brent Farley, Michael O’Neal III, Joseph Farley, Cole Williams, Gary Hobbs, Randy Bowman and Matthew Phillips all served as pallbearers.

