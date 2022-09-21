Natural Gas price hike approved

Due to rising costs, Dunlap City Commissioners approved raising the price of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial. New prices approved September 15 by the Commission will be $6.64 per dekatherm for residential customers, $7.05 for businesses, and $3.21 for industrial customers.

City Recorder-Treasurer Norman Hatfield explained the average residential customer will have an increase of $31 per year for their natural gas for usage of 400 dekatherms per year.

