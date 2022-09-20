Katherine Jean Green Lonergan, 69 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.

She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Citizens Tri-Co. Bank where she worked as a bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Charlotte Einhouse Green; daughter, Katherine Maria Lonergan.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Lonergan; children, Amanda (Richard) Thompson and Daniel Lonergan; step-children, Donald and Paul Lonergan; siblings, David (Ann) Green, Jimmy Green and Susan Craft; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

