Katherine Jean Green Lonergan
Katherine Jean Green Lonergan, 69 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.
She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Citizens Tri-Co. Bank where she worked as a bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Charlotte Einhouse Green; daughter, Katherine Maria Lonergan.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Lonergan; children, Amanda (Richard) Thompson and Daniel Lonergan; step-children, Donald and Paul Lonergan; siblings, David (Ann) Green, Jimmy Green and Susan Craft; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.