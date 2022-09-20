Harry J. Gerbasi, 77, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at his home.

Harry died suddenly of natural causes. He was very loved and will be missed so much.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Gerbasi; and mother and father, Harry and Jean Gerbasi.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Gerbasi; daughter, Cheryl (Jason) Slingerland; sons, Jerome Gerbasi, and Jason (Noelle) Gerbasi; grandchildren, Kylie Slingerland, Willow and Judah Gerbasi; sisters, Diane Nagler and Susan Gerbasi.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Richard Rea officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home.