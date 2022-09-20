Charlotte “Teressa” Dykes Hitchcock, 73, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was a wonderful mom and grandmother. Her grandbabies could do no wrong. She loved sitting on the porch and watching the hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jackson and Elsie Williams Dykes; daughter, Sonya Hitchcock Summers; son, Michael Todd Hitchcock; and sister, Rose Dykes.

She is survived by her son, Casey (Jennifer) Hitchcock; siblings, Leeann (Johnny) Dishroon, Donnie (Mary) Dykes, David (Kathy) Dykes and Danny (Amy) Dykes; five grandchildren, Mackenzie (Joey) McClelland, Logan Summers, Makalyn Hitchcock, Dalton Summers, Jaxon Summers, Heath McGowan and Mallie McGowan; five great-grandchildren, Brylee McClelland, Kyndle McClelland, Piper McClel-land, Lincoln Hitchcock and Hagen McClelland; along with several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

