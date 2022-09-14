William “Donnie” Harris, 64, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Donnie never met a stranger and he loved everyone. He was a jack of all trades as well as being a great hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel McDaniel Harris; brothers, Leon, Willis and Norman.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Haley (Dustin) Kautzman; sisters, Olena (Johnny) Massengale, Barbara Chandler, Oma Lee (Eddie) Harris and Wanda (Arnold) McGowan; grandchildren, Maci, Makenzi and Dustin; several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Renee and Brad Soldwedel for being part of his family the last 11 years.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.