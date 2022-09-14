Tabitha “Tabby” Jane (Harvey) Boyle, 33, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2022. Tabitha was born on February 17, 1989 in Chattanooga to parents Lenny and Kim Harvey.

Tabitha was a loving mother to sons, Lucas Lewis, Mason, Kaleb and Kenneth Boyle and daughter, Lacey Boyle. Her children were her world. She was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went. She enjoyed shopping and was an avid fashion enthusiast. Tabitha graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 2007. She was a contractor at Watts Barr Nuclear Plant TVA and a member of the local 846 labor union.

Tabitha will be greatly missed by her children and her mother, Kimberly Harvey; siblings Michael, Roger, Chelsea, Danny and Brandon Harvey; grandparents Bobby Harvey, Leon and Velda Stewart, and Roger and Carolyn Pomerleau. Tabitha leaves behind her spouse, Robert Boyle; several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth “Lenny” Harvey.

She was very loved and will be missed dearly.

A celebration of Life ceremony was held at Harvey Cemetery on Lewis Chapel Sunday, September 11. Arrangements were entrusted to Ponger Kay’s Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia, Florida.