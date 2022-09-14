Tabitha “Tabby” Jane Harvey Boyle
Tabitha “Tabby” Jane (Harvey) Boyle, 33, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2022. Tabitha was born on February 17, 1989 in Chattanooga to parents Lenny and Kim Harvey.
Tabitha was a loving mother to sons, Lucas Lewis, Mason, Kaleb and Kenneth Boyle and daughter, Lacey Boyle. Her children were her world. She was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went. She enjoyed shopping and was an avid fashion enthusiast. Tabitha graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 2007. She was a contractor at Watts Barr Nuclear Plant TVA and a member of the local 846 labor union.
Tabitha will be greatly missed by her children and her mother, Kimberly Harvey; siblings Michael, Roger, Chelsea, Danny and Brandon Harvey; grandparents Bobby Harvey, Leon and Velda Stewart, and Roger and Carolyn Pomerleau. Tabitha leaves behind her spouse, Robert Boyle; several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth “Lenny” Harvey.
She was very loved and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of Life ceremony was held at Harvey Cemetery on Lewis Chapel Sunday, September 11. Arrangements were entrusted to Ponger Kay’s Grady Funeral Home in Arcadia, Florida.