Christian Youth Outreach (CYO) is hosting their third annual Rally in the Valley on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Harris Park in Dunlap.

“This is a free event for our community, music with a message,” said youth leader Cindy Widick. “Our theme message is Psalm 105:2: ‘Sing to Him; sing praise to Him; tell of all His wonderful acts’!”

