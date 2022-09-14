Nellie E. Coleman, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Coleman; sisters, Sarah Harvey and Leanne Harris; and brothers, Herschel, Clifford, Billy, and Herbert Stewart.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Harris; son, James Tabor, both of Graysville; five grandchildren, Shanda Harris, Chelsey Tabor, Dylan Harris, Caleb Tabor, and Katie Farish; two great-grandchildren, Xavier Tabor and Arabella Farish; five brothers, Ernest, Leonard, Chester, Leon Stewart, and Willie Hall of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 8 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Harvey Cemetery.

