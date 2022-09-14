Martha Sue Douglas Condra, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Monday, September 5, 2022.

She was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star. Sue was retired from Sequatchie County Government.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ethel Douglas; brother, Winton Lee “Curly” Douglas.

She is survived by her husband, Ivan Condra; sons, James W. (Donna) Condra and Benjamin W. (Lisa) Condra; grandchildren, Alex, Ross (Bethany), Garrett (Haley) Condra, Kathleen (Sal) Bravo, Hailey (Justin) McAfee, and Lane (Andrew) Snyder; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Margaret Brewer.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. CDT in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Cary Gephart, Rev. Jimmy Byrd, and Rev. Kerry Smith officiating. Burial will be in Condra Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.