Patricia Alice Heintzelman Nelson, 78, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her residence. She was of the Catholic faith and retired from Tecumseh Industries in Dunlap.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Joseph and Phyllis Bukiri Heintzelman; husband, Richard Nelson; and sister, Pauline Brucki.

She is survived by her children, Richard Porter, Michael (Melanie) Porter and Christine Porter; grandchildren, Sophia, Richard, Kevin, Brendan and Tristan Porter; along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Illinois.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.