Jonathan Nicholas “Nick” Mason, age 43, of Chattanooga, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thaddeus and Connie Thompson Mason; paternal grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Mason; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Gloria Thompson.

He is survived by his children, Halee and Eli Mason; sister, Katie (Phillip) Hamby; niece, Maggie Hamby; nephew, Jonah Hamby; and aunt, Vivian (David) Miller.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.