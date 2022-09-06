| logout
Jonathan Nicholas “Nick” Mason
Jonathan Nicholas “Nick” Mason, age 43, of Chattanooga, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thaddeus and Connie Thompson Mason; paternal grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Mason; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Gloria Thompson.
He is survived by his children, Halee and Eli Mason; sister, Katie (Phillip) Hamby; niece, Maggie Hamby; nephew, Jonah Hamby; and aunt, Vivian (David) Miller.
No funeral services were held.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.