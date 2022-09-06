Diane Roslyn Abrahams Sultan, 75, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida Cooney Abrahams; and brother, Alan Abrahams.

She is survived by her children, Jodi (Rodney) Johnson and Sheri Jones; brother, Erwin Abrahams; eight grandchildren, Elexia Lieberman, Jonathan (Shae) Johnson, Corey (Tricia) Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Scott Jones, Timothy Jones and Sabrina Jones; and nine great-grandchildren, Landon Williams, Olivia Ragsdale, Natalie Ragsdale, Bentley Johnson, Dichon Kearns, Amari Kearns, Amanda Johnson, Delilah Johnson and Aiden Jones.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.