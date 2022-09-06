Cycling, Oktoberfest September 30-October 1

Dunlap is the site for two different events beginning the end of this month, with each offering much for local residents and visitors. Taking place over two days, September 30-October 1 is Cycle Sequatchie Century and for the first time in Dunlap, Oktoberfest. Harris Park is the base for each event.

Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce Director Janis Kyser explained THRIVE Sequatchie, a non-profit, charitable arm of the Chamber, is an Oktoberfest sponsor.

