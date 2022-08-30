Thelma Smith, 98, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at home.

She attended Dunlap church of Christ, worked at the Oak Ridge Y12 Plant during WWII and retired from 3M company in Chattanooga after 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Carlie Hixson Graham; husband, Clayton T. Smith; infant daughter; granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson Smith; and brothers, Alton and Matt Graham.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Barry Johnson, Dunlap; grandson, Chris Johnson, Dunlap; grandson-in-law, Clay (Melinda) Smith; great-grandchildren, Anthony (Chelsea), Jaron, Kaylee, and Matt Smith, Colby and Carlie Johnson; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Graham; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, August 28 at Hixson Cemetery with Minister Freddie Clayton officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.