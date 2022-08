Sequatchie County High School senior C.J. Camp is taking part in a special program which could set him up for a long career. Through the career preparedness program at SCHS, Camp has started an apprenticeship at Komatsu in Chattanooga five days a week with a focus on welding.

“I start at noon and go to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said the son of Clifford Camp and Pamela Maxwell.

