Catalina Liao Jumamil, 82, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022.

She was of the Catholic faith and obtained her Optometry degree in the Philippines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kingho Antonio Liao and Chayhong Rosario Lim Liao; husband, Renato Aba Jumamil; son, Janmichael Liao Jumamil; and daughter, Inday Mary Liao Jumamil.

She is survived by her children, Ana Lina (Kenneth) Boyd, Roy Rene Liao Jumamil and John Raymond (Kuzva Kay) Liao Jumamil; siblings, Salud, Alfonso, Alfonsa, Sergio, Elsa Maria, Rosario, Anita, Roberto, Jamie, Marie Elizabeth and Rodrigo Liao; grandchildren, Anne Lorrane Jumamil, Cathreena Marie Jumamil, John Lawrence Jumamil, John Mark Sebandal, Renee Alexis Jumamil, Adian Jumamil and Adree Jumamil; great-grandchildren, Kaziana Juliene Acosta, Alzen Levi Acosta, John Michael Acosta, Ana Rohezia Sebandal; along with many nieces and nephews.

A note to A-ing as Catalina was affectionately referred to by her family:

To our dear Mama A-ing, thank you for the beautiful and meaningful memories we’ve spent, especially these 15 days made me smile until the moment when they eventually remind me that you are no longer here. I wish I could turn back time and take every pain and worry I gave you. I wish I could undo all the moments that I made you blue.

I know stroke was going to take you but the bigger side of me is hoping you’ll get better. Mama, you were strong…thank you for trying your best to stay with us. Mama, I know you are now with Dodot, Papa and many listening from the Heavens above, know that there is nothing more I value than your love. No matter where I am or what I am doing, your memories will always keep me smiling. We love you, Mama A-ing, and we miss you so much. See you in Heaven.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.