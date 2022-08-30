Carolyn Ann Carter Kimsey of Powells Crossroads, Tennessee, 75, passed away on August 25, 2022, at Parkridge Medical Center MICU in hospice care.

Carolyn was born to Lloyd W. and Gladys Carter on June 13, 1947, in Sparta, Tennessee. Both parents proceeded her in death. She was a graduate of White County High School class of 1965.

She worked as a keypunch and computer operator early in her career. Later she worked in bookkeeping at Citizens Tri-County Bank of Dunlap, Tennessee until her retirement in June 2012.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, shooting firearms, reading, and riding with her husband on her 2007 Honda Goldwing. The Goldwing was purchased for her by her husband for her 60th birthday. She loved riding in the Smoky Mountains and Panama City Beach areas.

She believed in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She attended and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband Barry Kimsey, her daughter Amanda Kimsey, and son Joshua Kimsey, his wife Lisa, and their daughter Hailey Brooke Kimsey. She is also survived by sisters-in-laws Mona Dean Freeman and Gail (Dennis) McCurry and nieces Lori McCurry and Amy (John) O’Conner. Her sister Margaret (Charles) Spiron lives Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her niece, Courtney Spiron but is survived by nieces, Ashley (Jason) Bolduc, Michelle Spiron, nephew Chip (Vanessa) Spiron, great-niece, Allison Bolduc, and several other loving uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 10, at First Baptist Dunlap Worship Center at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m. Those who desire to make donations in memory of her can make them either to First Baptist Church Dunlap Tennessee or Samaritan’s Purse.