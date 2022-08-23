Veronica Mae King, age 47, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Ronald George Carmley; grandmother, Bernice Millsaps; aunt, Marie Jenkins; mother-in-law, Tulla Belle “Granny” Farley; father-in-law, Nolan “Pap” King; and brother-in-law, Presley King.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Willy King; children, Billy (Mekayla) King and Renee King; grandchildren, Americas and Atlas King; sister-in-law, Betty Keener; brothers-in-law, Bobby and Jimmy King; nephew, Odell (Tandra) King; and great-nephews, Nolan and Connor King.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 20 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.