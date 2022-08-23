Rhonda June Rogers Minton, 57, of Dunlap, passed away Friday August 19, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Brenda Minton Whitworth and Bennie Whitworth; and father, Eddie Leonard Rogers.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Ray Minton; children, Andrew and Carrie Rogers; stepsons, Conan and Dennis A. Minton; siblings, Regina Lewis, Kelly Sue (Edward) Kilgore, Barry (Tracy) Rogers and Kayla (Paul) Chandler; grandson, Braxton Hunt; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, August 21 at McGlothen Cemetery with Joshua Seals officiating.

Donations can be made to Ewton Funeral Home to help with burial expenses.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.