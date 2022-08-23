County Fair set for September 10-17

The Sequatchie County Fair, with a 2022 theme of “Our Roots Run Deep,” officially begins September 10. James Gang Amusement is bringing a variety of rides, games, and carnival food to the fairgrounds at 103 Heard Street August 24-27, prior to the Fairest of the Fair and later events being held September 10-17.

One of the most popular features each year at the fair is the quilt exhibit. The official “Our Roots Run Deep” quilt was designed, constructed, and machine quilted by Amanda Cole, Holly Scroggin, Ann Hale, Diana Homer, Jane Indyk, Dee Nash, Pam Scott and Maria Sauer.

