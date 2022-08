Dunlap City Commissioners gave their final approval to increase the property tax rate by 5¢ per $100 of assessed value during their meeting August 18. The new rate to be paid by city property owners is 87.6¢ in order to fund the City’s 2022-23 fiscal budget.

It was noted, the new rate and budget still have to be approved by the State Comptroller’s office before taking effect.

For more see the August 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.