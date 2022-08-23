Albert Land, Jr., 89, was born on Fredonia Mountain in Dunlap, Tennessee on August 13, 1932 to Albert and Minnie Land. He passed away August 10, 2022 at NHC in McMinnville, three days before his 90th birthday.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Drake) Land of New York; his parents, Albert and Minnie Long Land; his brothers, Samuel Dee Land, Lowell Carl Land, and George Avery Land; two sisters, Cyretha Joyce Land Lewis and Edith Adele Land Satterfield Pitts; and nephew, Kenneth (Kenny) Norman Land.

He is survived by his aunt, Reita Bess Land, two sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Miles) Land and Faye (Stewart) Land, all of Dunlap. He had no children, but was also survived by nieces, Patricia (Patti) Land Pierce of McMinnville, Gail Mae Land (Richard) Moore of Dunlap, and Marcia (Marci) Kay Land Schulze of Gooding, Idaho; and nephews, Spencer Dee (Cindy) Land of Soddy Daisy, Michael (Debbie) Land of Tucson, Arizona, Dwain (Amy) Land, Keith (Stephanie) Land, Jerry (Brenda) Lewis, and Oliver (Lorene) Lewis, all of Dunlap, Tommy (Lorrie) Satterfield of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Ronnie (Teresa) Satterfield of Birchwood, Tennessee.

Junior attended the Little Fredonia Mountain School until his high school years, then he attended Little Creek Academy in Knoxville, a private church school. He was in the Army during the Korean War and in the Navy for a short time. Later, he did several different jobs. He worked in southern Arizona, drove a truck for Saturn, worked at Dupont, etc.

Junior and Carol loved to travel, even going on several trips overseas. He was a very happy, friendly and fun-loving guy. He loved people and never met a stranger. He also loved animals, especially Lexi, his little Yorkie dog he had for 17 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life to honor Albert Land, Jr. will be held Saturday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fredonia Community Center. Everyone attending is asked to bring their favorite dish for lunch and bring memories, pictures, stories and musical instruments. Junior loved music.