The Sequatchie County Senior Center is among 89 county facilities receiving grant funding for 2022-2023, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced. A total of $1 million in grants were awarded across the state with $8,000 to Sequatchie.

“We really appreciate this grant and it will do a lot for our seniors here,” said Sequatchie Center Director Deborah Camp.

