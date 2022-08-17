Inez May Merriman, age 91, of Ft. Oglethorpe Georgia, formerly of Dunlap, passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She attended Ft. Oglethorpe United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beatrice Barker May; son, Gary Merriman; granddaughter, Lori Merriman; father of her children, Doyle Merriman; siblings, Jack May, Dortha Kay May, Ethel Lee Benefield, Ann Johnson, Betty Joyce Wright, Joe May and Ervin May.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Leesa) Merriman and Deanna LaFerry; sister, Katherine Billingsley; two grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) LaFerry and Elaine (Brad) Clark; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Hope (Elijah) Privett, Caleb and Jacob LaFerry, Myles and Reid Clark; and one great-great granddaughter, Ella LeFerry; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery with Keith Cartwright officiating.

Family will receive friends Sunday, August 21 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.

