Clara Mae Foust Turner, age 92, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Memorial North Park Hospital. She was a member of Dunlap church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Ernest and Hallie Mae Sanders Foust; husband, Alfred Turner; sisters, Geralene Foust and Ruth Turner; and brothers, S.L. and Frank Foust.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ann (John) Cooley and Pat Foust; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 16 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

