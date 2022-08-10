Thomas “Dexter” Davis, age 69, of Dunlap, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2022.

He will join other loved ones which include his mother, Mary Lou Brown; father, Tommy (ET) Davis; brother, Dennis Hale; and son, Joey Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Davis; mother of his children and lifelong friend, Shirley Davis; daughters, Michelle (James) Sanders and Natalie (Shawn) McPhail; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jaysenda) Davis, Bradley, Justin, Derek (Becky) Amburn, Jake Davis, Alli (Jordan) Grissom, Kiana and Bethany Davis; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, James Davis. He will be loved and missed dearly.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 5 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Burial was in Smith Cemetery.

