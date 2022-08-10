Lucy Frizzell Wells, age 88, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Frizzell, Sr.; parents, R.B. and Eunice Shoemate; brother, R.B. Shoemate Jr.; sisters, Reeba Thompson, Eunice Hicks, and Phyllis Neal; and step-son, Wayne Wells.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Wells; son, Ray Frizzell; daughters, Paula Frizzell and Brenda Branan; grandsons, Matthew (Megan) Branan and Joshua Frizzell; great-grandchildren, Tayen Frizzell and Marley Frizzell; sister, Mary Boston; brothers, Pelham (Janice) Shoemate and Tommy (Sue) Shoemate; stepdaughter, Cathy (Howell) Tate; stepson, Ed (Jeff) Wells, Jr; step-grandchildren, Katie (Jimmy) Hobbs, Logan (Kelsey) Wells, Justin, Caleb, Sam Wells, Payton (Eva) Tate, and Annie Walker; step-great-grandsons, Lucas Walker and Maddox Hobbs; and stepdaughters-in-law, Melissa Wells and Bambie (Roger) Williams.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 7 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tommy Shoemate officiating. Burial was in Mansfield Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.