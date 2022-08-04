County Election results announced:

Several races were uncontested and others had at least two candidates vying for office in the 2022 Sequatchie County General Election and State and Federal Primary. August 4 results were released by the Sequatchie County Election Commission Thursday night.

One of the county’s contested races was Sequatchie County Circuit Court Clerk, with incumbent Karen Millsaps winning and returning to office.

For Sequatchie County Board of Education, winning were District 2, Gregory K. Johnson; District 4, Joann Shepherd; District 6, Marlene Basham; District 7, Felisha Snyder; and District 8, Debbie Adams.

Two commissioners serve from each of the county’s nine districts. Returning or newly elected were these candidates:

•District 1, Chester R. Shell, Sr. and Travis Faucett

•District 2, Blaine Layne and Brian Ruehling

•District 3, Bryan Walker and Jimbo Breland

•District 4, Joyce H. Dotson and Ed Nunley

•District 5, Jeff Barger and Paul D. Powell

•District 6, June Dishman and Michael Hudson

•District 7, Susie Christian Bostic and Frank Silver

•District 8, Tommy Johnson and Wayne Clemons

•District 9, Jeff Mackey and Tom Vennero

Constables elected include District 1, John Bobo; District 2, Dion W. Swafford, Jr.; District 3, Michael Scoggins; District 4, Donald R. Custer; District 6, Kim Smith; District 8, William T. Lewis; and District 9, Justin Higgenbottom.

Some offices in the county were all but decided after the Republican Primary earlier this year due to having only one remaining candidate:

•Sequatchie County Sheriff, Bill Phillips

•Sequatchie County Executive, Keith Cartwright

•County Trustee, Larry S. Lockhart

•General Sessions Judge, L. Thomas Austin

•County Clerk, Charlotte Cagle

•Register-of-Deeds, Kendra Boyd

•Road Superintendent, Eric Higgins

Sequatchie County voters also took part in District races such as Public Defender and District Attorney. Results will be known when votes from each county in the District are totaled. In addition, state races such as Democratic and Republican governor candidates are to be announced when votes across Tennessee are totaled.

For more on the election, see the August 11edition of The Dunlap Tribune.