Wade Swanger, 98, of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at home with his family.

Wade was a World War II Navy veteran, First Class Boatswain’s mate and served on the USS LCI (L)-328. He was a loving dad and papaw.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma (Brown) Swanger; daughter-in-law, Rita (Daniels) Swanger; sisters, Betty Hobbs and Lorraine Price; brothers, Joe, Hack, James, Quay, Steve and Freddy Swanger; parents, Elmer and Cleo Swanger; and grandparents, Cleveland “Shorty” and Sarah Farley.

He is survived by his sons, Ronnie (Becky Henderson) Swanger and Roger (Sue White) Swanger; granddaughter, Rhonda (David) Davidson; all of Ten Mile; and sister, Peggy Swanger Smith of Dunlap.

No funeral services were held.