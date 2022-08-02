| logout
Red Sand brings awareness of human trafficking
A number of local leaders, child advocates and others interested in the raising awareness of human trafficking took part in the Red Sand Project July 26 in Dunlap.
Beth Delaney, Community Development Director with the Tennessee Department of Heath’s Southeast Region office, told those gathered at Harris Park that human trafficking is an issue everywhere, from large cities to rural communities.
For more see the August 4 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.