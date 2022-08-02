Lonas Roberts

Lonas W. Roberts, age 90, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at NHC Healthcare.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Korea. He retired from Cavailer Company after 34 years and then worked at Citizens Tri-County Bank.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Roberts; parents, Ernie and Dillie Roberts; sisters, Roberta Long, Gladys Layne, Ella Mae Cannon, Sea Willa Roberts, and Erniestine Roberts; brother, Buck “William” Roberts; and great-granddaughter, Kelci Morgan Statum.

He is survived by his children, Clifford (Karen) Roberts, Crossville, Georgia Crowell, Pikeville, Jim (Gwen) Shoemate, Hixson, Del Roberts, Dunlap, Ray (Melody) Roberts, Soddy-Daisy, and Shannon (David Sims) Roberts, Dunlap; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Velva Roberts Long, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 3 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jim Shoemate officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap, TN.